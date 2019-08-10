Great Lakes Advisors Cut Position in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) as Market Valuation Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $1.29 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 21,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 194,414 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 216,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 646,345 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 24,288 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 677,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.41M, down from 702,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone reported 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). First Midwest Financial Bank Division holds 0.04% or 7,415 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt reported 14,200 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 26,283 shares. 6,019 are owned by Palouse Cap Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,783 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,696 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Inc has 0.13% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 75,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 21,618 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 17,416 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Co reported 0% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 157,253 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Finance Inc has 876,744 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Raymond James Na owns 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 9,006 shares.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.84M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Cl A by 4,783 shares to 31,644 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 42,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,410 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 21,236 shares to 317,270 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).