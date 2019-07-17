Great Lakes Advisors Cut National Instruments (NATI) Position by $1.83 Million; Fortinet (Call) (FTNT) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.94 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 41,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 274,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 315,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 291,861 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (Call) (FTNT) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 46,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $588,000, down from 53,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.22 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Instruments (NATI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why WisdomTree Investments, National Instruments, and eHealth Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Instruments Corp. Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research holds 289,524 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability has 377,691 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 110 shares. 100,000 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Moody Bancorp Division invested in 0% or 196 shares. Bbt Mngmt Lc holds 0.36% or 6,395 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 868 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 23,280 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 17,225 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 48,735 shares to 377,316 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 193,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Cl A.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $268,825 activity. On Thursday, May 2 LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 2,028 shares.

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NATI’s profit will be $38.24M for 37.06 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Fortinet (FTNT) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Which Security Stock Could be the Fortinet (FTNT) of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Enters Oversold Territory (FTNT) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Fortinet After Its Post-Earnings Drop? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 11, 2018.