Great Lakes Advisors Cut Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding By $2.51 Million; NANOSONICS LTD SYDNEY ORDINARY SHARES A (NNCSF) Sellers Decreased By 7.34% Their Shorts

NANOSONICS LTD SYDNEY ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) had a decrease of 7.34% in short interest. NNCSF’s SI was 914,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.34% from 987,300 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1144 days are for NANOSONICS LTD SYDNEY ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)’s short sellers to cover NNCSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 250 shares traded. Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) stake by 14.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 27,534 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 160,862 shares with $14.69 million value, down from 188,396 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.37% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.38. About 357,762 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 0.16% or 3,890 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 23,750 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,702 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Geode Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. 1,239 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited holds 0.01% or 14,547 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Limited owns 3,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,907 shares. 400 were reported by Whittier Trust. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,500 shares.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.97 million for 13.75 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 6 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, February 22 report. Maxim Group maintained Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm makes and distributes the trophon EPR ultrasound probe disinfector and its associated consumables and accessories for use in the treatment of healthcare acquired infections. It has a 275.71 P/E ratio. It also offers trophon consumables, such as Sonex/Nanonebulant, a proprietary disinfectant liquid with hydrogen peroxide chemistry; chemical indicators; and trophon printer rolls.