Great Lakes Advisors Cut By $6.10 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; B Communications LTD. – Ordinary Shares (BCOM) Shorts Raised By 15.17%

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 38.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 145,320 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 231,890 shares with $9.85 million value, down from 377,210 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $211.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage

B Communications LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BCOM) had an increase of 15.17% in short interest. BCOM’s SI was 16,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.17% from 14,500 shares previously. With 17,300 avg volume, 1 days are for B Communications LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BCOM)’s short sellers to cover BCOM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 1,545 shares traded. B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) has declined 86.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOM News: 22/05/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS- BEZEQ DISPUTES THE DEMAND FROM ISRAEL LAND ADMINISTRATION AND INTENDS TO FILE AN OBJECTION – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – NOTIFICATION FROM AUTHORITY TO APPLY FINANCIAL SANCTIONS TO CO & CEO FOR ‘APPARENT BREACH’ OF PROVISIONS UNDER ANTI TRUST LAW; 23/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – BELIEVES APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR FOR EUROCOM DOES NOT CONSTITUTE GROUNDS FOR DEMANDING IMMEDIATE REPAYMENT FOR CHANGE IN CONTROL CLAUSE IN TRUST DEEDS OF DEBENTURES ISSUED; 04/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS LTD – ANNOUNCES THAT EUROCOM AND CO HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, THE SERVICES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 08/03/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – ANTI-TRUST COMMISSIONER CONSIDERING PLACING OVERALL FINANCIAL SANCTION ON CO OF NIS 30.95 MLN; 11/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – IN ITS DECISION, COURT ADVISED PARTIES TO CONTINUE TO STRIVE TO REACH AGREEMENT BY APRIL 22 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS- BEZEQ ESTIMATES THAT FINAL PERMIT FEE IT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN AMOUNT OF THE DEMAND; 08/03/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS LTD – PRIOR TO COMMISSIONER EXERCISING AUTHORITY, CO & CO’S CEO HAVE BEEN GRANTED HEARING BEFORE COMMISSIONER ON MAY 6, 2018; 11/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – CO REPORTS THAT EUROCOM INFORMED CO THAT ON APRIL 11, 2018, ANOTHER HEARING WAS HELD IN COURT REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENT PROPOSAL

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Commerce accumulated 1.45M shares or 3.14% of the stock. 1.32M are held by Scotia Incorporated. Winslow Asset Management accumulated 14,102 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.10M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Co holds 294,113 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Lc has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 69,366 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 106,995 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 35,476 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Taurus Asset Limited Company holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 355,190 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 23,433 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Duncker Streett & Co has 87,488 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) stake by 1.47 million shares to 1.48 million valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 3,721 shares and now owns 18,439 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private clients in Israel. The company has market cap of $51.44 million. The firm offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services.