Great Lakes Advisors Cut Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake By $39.16 Million; German American Bancorp (GABC) Shorts Lowered By 3.63%

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 88.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 495,693 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 65,339 shares with $5.22M value, down from 561,032 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $148.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.76M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS

German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC) had a decrease of 3.63% in short interest. GABC’s SI was 658,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.63% from 683,700 shares previously. With 47,400 avg volume, 14 days are for German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC)’s short sellers to cover GABC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 31,069 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.25 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 12 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 2 report. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diversified Communication has 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,385 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,729 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability owns 26,863 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.60M shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has 1,760 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested 2.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Evergreen Mgmt Lc stated it has 6,667 shares. 6,745 are held by Aspen Management. Healthcor L P, a New York-based fund reported 119,470 shares. Hrt Finance Lc invested in 4,563 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 392,685 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Mcf Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Linscomb & Williams invested 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). United Cap Financial Advisers Llc owns 676,617 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.99 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) stake by 1.47M shares to 1.48M valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 11,798 shares and now owns 410,734 shares. Nutanix Inc Cl A was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42 million. Stratton John G also bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 40 buys, and 0 insider sales for $467,010 activity. $1,388 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares were bought by Bawel Zachary W. KELLY JASON M bought 24 shares worth $708. Ramsey Chris A bought $708 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) on Monday, June 17. 24 shares were bought by KLEM U BUTCH, worth $708. 1,000 shares were bought by SEGER THOMAS W, worth $29,500. 24 shares were bought by Snowden Raymond Ward, worth $708.