Great Lakes Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Target (TGT) Share Price Rose While Compton Capital Management Decreased Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 160.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 29,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 48,102 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, up from 18,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $220.63. About 556,504 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 3.83M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Holds Construction Celebration and Ceremonial Groundbreaking for New Global Headquarters – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 298,841 shares. Hm Payson And has 0.2% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 25,171 shares. First American Bank & Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 19,536 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 1,648 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested in 0.19% or 6,006 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.18% or 2,884 shares. Cannell Peter B Com accumulated 3,000 shares. 494,699 are owned by Green Valley Ltd Co. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,533 shares. First National owns 920 shares. Davis R M Inc has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Neuberger Berman Grp holds 1.84 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 2,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Finance invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,811 shares to 52,634 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,220 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Realty Inc (CSRSX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.