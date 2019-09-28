Great Lakes Advisors Boosted Wesco Intl (WCC) Holding by $1.16 Million; Farmers National Bank Increases Stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 23,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 94,525 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 71,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 239,740 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 146,754 shares to 165,815 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 10,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,971 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sp Adr A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 0.98% more from 42.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 557,109 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 141,071 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 149,743 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 35,900 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.27M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 8,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 5,754 shares. Principal Financial has 49,884 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Ajo Limited Partnership owns 942,487 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,094 shares stake. 81 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Prns holds 0.24% or 3.58 million shares.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc. Acquires OSRAM’s Sylvania Lighting Solutions – PRNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WESCO International’s Drivers Are Steady In The Short Run – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HollyFrontier Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lithium Americas Provides Update on the Thacker Pass Lithium Project – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International Earnings: Behind the Headline Numbers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.