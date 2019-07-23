Great Lakes Advisors Boosted Its Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Holding; Navigators Group (NAVG) Shareholder Water Island Capital Upped Its Holding by $41.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 607.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 153,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,321 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 25,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 402,185 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 270,785 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $40.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A (NYSE:RL) by 54,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,940 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 43,985 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 1,812 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) or 103,642 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited owns 8,757 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.13% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Gateway Inv Advisers reported 26,649 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 176,126 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 5,216 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 66 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 703,302 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 2,818 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0.04% or 27,436 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 1.82 million shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Co has 0.86% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has 0.03% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Lc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). State Street Corporation invested in 704,675 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 42,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 229,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 6,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glazer Capital reported 72,550 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Tiaa Cref Management Llc holds 0% or 58,434 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 17,650 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 8,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Ameritas Partners Inc reported 1,783 shares. D E Shaw reported 6,328 shares.