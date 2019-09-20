Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.72 N/A -0.34 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.