Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|1.72
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
