Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.86 N/A -0.34 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.79 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.