Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|1.86
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.79
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.