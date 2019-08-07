Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

We are contrasting Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.63 N/A -0.34 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.22 N/A 0.81 15.60

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 36.33% respectively. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.