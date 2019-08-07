Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

We are contrasting Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.22
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 36.33% respectively. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
