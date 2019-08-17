Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

We will be comparing the differences between Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -0.34 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 17.04%. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.