Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

We will be comparing the differences between Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.46
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.46
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 17.04%. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
