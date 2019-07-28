Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GEC) Forms $4.16 Double Top; Tenneco (TEN) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Tenneco Inc (TEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 96 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 85 reduced and sold their stakes in Tenneco Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 51.61 million shares, up from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tenneco Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 48 Increased: 67 New Position: 29.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $746.06 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 765,504 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tenneco Stock Has Plummeted 60% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenneco: Maximum Pessimism Leads To Huge Returns – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Towle & Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. for 1.25 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 194,159 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 1.15% invested in the company for 4.11 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 0.76% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 653,983 shares.