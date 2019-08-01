Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GEC) Forms $4.13 Double Top; Grand Canyon Education Has 0.9 Sentiment

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GEC) formed double top with $4.25 target or 3.00% above today’s $4.13 share price. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GEC) has $104.64M valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 29,846 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) has risen 30.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GEC News: 23/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 21, RICHARD CHERNICOFF RESIGNED AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP INC – FOLLOWING CHERNICOFF’S DEPARTURE, NUMBER OF MEMBERS ON BOARD DECREASED TO 7 PERSONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Elm Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEC); 18/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital Buys New 3.1% Stake in Great Elm (Correct)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 111 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 123 cut down and sold their stock positions in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 42.39 million shares, down from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Grand Canyon Education Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 91 Increased: 73 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35M for 28.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 200,492 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 3.87% invested in the company for 11,000 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 2.89% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.25 million shares.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. It has a 23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs.

The stock decreased 15.35% or $19.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 2.04 million shares traded or 500.94% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c