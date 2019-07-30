Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GEC) Forms $4.05 Double Top; Newtyn Management Has Cut Recro Pharma (REPH) Position

Newtyn Management Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) stake by 30.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)’s stock rose 9.94%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $6.48 million value, down from 1.60 million last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc now has $218.04M valuation. It closed at $9.83 lastly. It is down 15.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtn Asset Ltd holds 65,917 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 64,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 245,589 were accumulated by State Street. Spark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,925 shares. Vanguard Group holds 836,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 53,562 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 41,837 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0% or 23,700 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 199,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Network Ltd Company holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 555 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp owns 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 47,682 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc increased Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) stake by 278,921 shares to 300,000 valued at $10.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) stake by 325,981 shares and now owns 338,486 shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Recro Pharma had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Thursday, January 31. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $9 target. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Monday, March 4. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $19 target.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity. The insider Ajdler Arnaud bought 40,000 shares worth $360,000.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.