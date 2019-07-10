Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.82 N/A -0.52 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.71 N/A 2.26 13.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.