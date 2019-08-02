Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.55
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.90
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 16.26% respectively. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
