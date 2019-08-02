Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.55 N/A -0.34 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.90 N/A 0.75 19.49

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 16.26% respectively. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.