Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.60% -2.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Great Elm Capital Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.