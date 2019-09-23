Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparing side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.83 N/A -0.34 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 10.36% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 29.87% respectively. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.