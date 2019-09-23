Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparing side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|1.83
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.17
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 10.36% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 29.87% respectively. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
