Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparison side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.74 N/A -0.52 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.77 N/A 0.33 78.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 84.3%. About 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.8% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.