Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Contrasting side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.84 N/A -0.52 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.30 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 55.65%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.