Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Comparing side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.41
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.88
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 26.95%. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
