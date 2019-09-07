Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Comparing side by side

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -0.34 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.88 N/A 0.18 29.73

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 26.95%. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.