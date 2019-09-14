Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and 23135 (:) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and 23135 (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.29
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and 23135’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and 23135 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 44.99%. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats 23135.
