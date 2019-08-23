Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Raised By 8.75%

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $8.44 translates into 0.98% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 31,161 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 2.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc (NASDAQ:PTSI) had an increase of 8.75% in short interest. PTSI’s SI was 26,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.75% from 24,000 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 6 days are for P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s short sellers to cover PTSI’s short positions. The SI to P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc’s float is 1.37%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 1,167 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.56 million shares or 0.45% more from 1.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.08% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 4,961 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Ameritas Investment Inc owns 187 shares. 3,526 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 3,389 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 94 shares. Axa holds 0% or 9,799 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 931 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 454 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 1,000 shares.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $299.20 million. The firm is involved in the transportation of general commodities. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

