Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Sep 13, 2019; Kenetech (VOXX) Sentiment Is 1.29

Kenetech Corp (VOXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 17 sold and decreased stakes in Kenetech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 12.42 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kenetech Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 16 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $8.37 translates into 0.99% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 40,778 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 2.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset

Another recent and important Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Growlife: Why It Got Halted And What You Need To Know Before Trading Resumes On Friday, April 25th – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2014.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development firm which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The company has market cap of $84.26 million. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It has a 28.76 P/E ratio.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a maker and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.70 million. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Premium Audio segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices.

The stock increased 2.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 30,502 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) has declined 11.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.54% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation for 574,283 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 100,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.44% invested in the company for 271,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 309,851 shares.

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOXX International: Still Maddening And Still Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VOXX International (VOXX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VOXX International Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) CEO Patrick Lavelle on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VOXX International Corporation Reports Its Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.