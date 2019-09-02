Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Raised By 2.7%

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) had an increase of 2.7% in short interest. SFM’s SI was 13.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.7% from 12.77 million shares previously. With 1.69 million avg volume, 8 days are for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s short sellers to cover SFM’s short positions. The SI to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s float is 10.98%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 1.10 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $8.25 translates into 1.01% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 18,402 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 2.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c

Another recent and important Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Growlife: Why It Got Halted And What You Need To Know Before Trading Resumes On Friday, April 25th – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2014.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development firm which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The company has market cap of $84.03 million. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It currently has negative earnings.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

Among 4 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sprouts Farmers has $28 highest and $1900 lowest target. $23’s average target is 28.13% above currents $17.95 stock price. Sprouts Farmers had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SFM in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.