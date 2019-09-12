Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (FG) Sellers Increased By 5.48% Their Shorts

Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG) had an increase of 5.48% in short interest. FG’s SI was 4.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.48% from 4.71M shares previously. With 762,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG)’s short sellers to cover FG’s short positions. The SI to Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share’s float is 3%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 691,077 shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has declined 8.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FG News: 17/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 99.50%; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING PARTLY TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RELATED EXPENSES; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, OTHER USES; 09/05/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $131 MLN VS $375 MLN; 16/04/2018 FGL Holdings Announces Proposed Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – FGL Holdings Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO BOOSTED IAC, RYAM, ITRI, FG, VRTS IN 1Q: 13F

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $8.26 translates into 1.00% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 71,549 shares traded or 40.89% up from the average. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 2.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c

Another recent and important Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Growlife: Why It Got Halted And What You Need To Know Before Trading Resumes On Friday, April 25th – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2014.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development firm which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The company has market cap of $83.12 million. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It currently has negative earnings.

