Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019; DOWNER EDI LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (DNERF) Shorts Lowered By 83.61%

DOWNER EDI LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (OTCMKTS:DNERF) had a decrease of 83.61% in short interest. DNERF’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 83.61% from 6,100 shares previously. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $8.20 translates into 1.01% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Sep 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 40,496 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 2.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services well-known provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The Company’s Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Utilities segment plans, designs, constructs, operates, maintains, manages, and decommissions power and gas network assets, as well as operates in the renewable energy business; provides pipeline bursting and civil maintenance solutions for municipal and industrial water users; and designs, builds, and maintains wind farms and turbine sites, and solar farms.

More notable recent Downer EDI Limited (OTCMKTS:DNERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Generex Announces Update on 1:1 Dividend and NASDAQ Listing – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes Christopher & Banks Corporation to OTCQX – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 18 – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Downer EDI Limited (OTCMKTS:DNERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Market Morning: Swiss Bans Stocks from EU, Bitcoin Breaks Below $10K, USTR Wants More Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Element Global, Incâ€™s (ELGL) Subsidiary Element Global Mining Enterprises Announces Strategic Plan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development firm which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The company has market cap of $82.51 million. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It currently has negative earnings.