Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019; Cypress Capital Group Decreased By $400,459 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $8.19 translates into 1.01% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Sep 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 54,599 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 2.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c

Cypress Capital Group decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 14.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 2,881 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 16,461 shares with $2.30 million value, down from 19,342 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $230.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development firm which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The company has market cap of $82.41 million. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Growlife: Why It Got Halted And What You Need To Know Before Trading Resumes On Friday, April 25th – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2014.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 23.29% above currents $128.15 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.

