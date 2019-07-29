Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Aug 15, 2019; 6 Analysts Bullish Xencor, Inc. (XNCR)

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $8.92 translates into 0.93% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 30,761 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 6.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. See Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) latest ratings:

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho 52.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Sell New Target: $21 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiate

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,652 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 4,666 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 45,400 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 3,865 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Principal has 8,484 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Commerce Ltd Llc holds 189,783 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 43 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 18,512 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 209,324 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 424 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 13,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 64.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. 14,611 shares were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III, worth $436,407.