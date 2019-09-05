Great Elm Capital (GECC) At $8.27 Forms Top; 4 Analysts Covering American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.60’s average target is 78.03% above currents $14.38 stock price. American Eagle had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. See American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) latest ratings:

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) formed multiple top with $8.60 target or 4.00% above today’s $8.27 share price. Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) has $83.22 million valuation. It closed at $8.27 lastly. It is up 2.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017

Analysts await Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. GECC’s profit will be $2.62M for 7.95 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Great Elm Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.