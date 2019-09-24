Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A 0.29 30.14 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.21 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of WisdomTree Investments Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 74.6% respectively. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.