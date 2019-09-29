Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Since Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 0.29 30.14 THL Credit Inc. 7 1.46 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Great Elm Capital Corporation and THL Credit Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Elm Capital Corporation and THL Credit Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 9.13% are THL Credit Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has stronger performance than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats THL Credit Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.