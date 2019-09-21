Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A 0.29 30.14 The India Fund Inc. 21 65.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Great Elm Capital Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats The India Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.