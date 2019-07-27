Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.38
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. Comparatively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.
