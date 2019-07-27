Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.38 N/A -0.85 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. Comparatively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.