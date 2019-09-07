Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.21 N/A 0.29 30.14 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.34 N/A 0.60 11.00

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Corporation and Prospect Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Prospect Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 13.55%. Insiders owned 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.