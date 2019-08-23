Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.25 N/A 0.29 30.14 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.