Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

This is a contrast between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.20 N/A 0.29 30.14 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.73 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 14.19%. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.