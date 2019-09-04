Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.20 N/A 0.29 30.14 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 13.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 12.03%. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.