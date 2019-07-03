Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

We are contrasting Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A -0.85 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.46 N/A 2.28 4.22

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 17.5%. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.