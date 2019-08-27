Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

We are contrasting Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.19 N/A 0.29 30.14 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 51 11.63 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation is currently more affordable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus target price of $60, with potential upside of 3.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.