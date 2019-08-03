Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.27
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.76
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.