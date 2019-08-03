Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A 0.29 30.14 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.76 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.