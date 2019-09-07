Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.21 N/A 0.29 30.14 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.32 N/A 13.56 10.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s average price target is $166, while its potential upside is 23.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 86.9% respectively. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.