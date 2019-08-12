Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Contrasting side by side

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.04 N/A 0.29 30.14 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.80 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.