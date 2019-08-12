Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Contrasting side by side

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.04
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|27.80
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.
