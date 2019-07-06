Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.24
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.37
|N/A
|0.86
|19.66
In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18.25 consensus price target and a 12.38% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 22.35%. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|-0.99%
|-2.65%
|1.07%
|2.48%
|-1.11%
|11.97%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.
