Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A -0.85 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.37 N/A 0.86 19.66

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18.25 consensus price target and a 12.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 22.35%. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.