Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparing side by side

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.20 N/A 0.29 30.14 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Great Elm Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 10.74%. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.