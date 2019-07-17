Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Contrasting side by side

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A -0.85 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 3.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.