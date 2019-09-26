Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparison side by side

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.28
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 43.22% respectively. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
