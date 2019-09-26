Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparison side by side

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.28 N/A 0.29 30.14 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 43.22% respectively. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.