Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.10
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
