Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.10 N/A 0.29 30.14 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.