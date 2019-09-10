Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.13 N/A 0.29 30.14 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.23 14.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Golub Capital BDC Inc. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Corporation and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.7%. Competitively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.